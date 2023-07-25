'None of our equipment would power up': Valley concert promoter gives an inside look at how heat stole the show

Right before their show was set to start, Disturbed tweeted their equipment was not working due to the excessive heat. The show was postponed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The heat has caused some problems with live music this summer, ranging from uncomfortable fans to a canceled show.

The band Disturbed had to cancel Saturday night's show at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre after saying their equipment would not power up due to the heat.

Last week, some country music fans at Chase Field to see Morgan Wallen said they had to leave the show early because the air conditioning inside wasn't felt due to the sold-out crowd.

“I've had shows that have canceled on the day of and it's the worst," said Danny Zelisko, longtime concert promoter and owner of Danny Zelisko Presents.

Disturbed tweeted out around 7 p.m. Saturday that the heat was causing their equipment to fail. Saturday's temperature was a record high 118 degrees.

PHOENIX UPDATE:

Tonight’s Disturbed show will be postponed. Due to the excessive heat, the band's equipment is not working properly. Please hold on to your tickets, and stay tuned for a rescheduled date. — Disturbed (@Disturbed) July 23, 2023

Zelisko said he can only recall one other instance where a band's equipment failed in the heat. It was in July of 1991.

“The only time that I remember that happening was at the very first Lollapalooza that was held out at Compton Terrace about 32 years ago. And this little unknown group called Nine Inch Nails opened the show," Zelisko recalled.

David Draiman, the lead singer of Disturbed, also posted on Twitter saying he was devastated.

We were still trying to make everything work. None of our equipment would power up. I’m devastated — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) July 23, 2023

12News reached out to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre for comment but the venue has not responded.

The heat has prompted many fans online to ask why shows are booked in the middle of the Arizona summer to begin with.

“They gotta book shows to pay their bills out there," Zelisko explained.

Zelisko explained many tours also happen between April and September due to inclement winter weather across the rest of the country and artists have to follow a tour map that makes sense.

“When it comes to trying to schedule an event on a particular day, you don't have much wiggle room," Zelisko said. “Over the years, when I was booking the Compton Terrace and Desert Sky and so forth, there were a number of bands that just said no, no, no, no, we're not going to play there. Not in the summer.”

Heat Beat