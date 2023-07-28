Tim McGraw coming to Phoenix on new 'Standing Room Only Tour'

The country music superstar will be playing live at the Footprint Center on June 27, 2024.

PHOENIX — Get your cowboy hats and boots on: Tim McGraw is playing in Phoenix next summer!

The country music superstar just announced his new 'Standing Room Only Tour' for 2024. The tour will reach arenas across over 30 cities, starting March 14, 2024.

﻿“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

McGraw will be joined by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce for every show across the nation.

They're coming to Phoenix to play live at the Footprint Center on June 27, 2024. It's the last date on the tour, so make sure you don't miss it!

McGraw's new album, Standing Room Only, is coming out on August 25 this year.

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the 'Standing Room Only Tour' will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market.

Fans can get their tickets and take their concert experience to the next level at www.timmcgraw.com.

