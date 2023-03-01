The City of Tempe is offering cheaper permits for businesses to hire musicians and put on live performances.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe wants more local businesses to hire musicians and is trying to monetarily incentivize them to do so.

The city has recently cut businesses' costs to obtain an entertainment permit from $1,671 to $200.

"Live music on Mill Avenue in Tempe, Arizona has a long history that has contributed to the city's quality of life as art and as an amenity," city staff recently wrote in a resolution.

Tempe's notably the hometown of the Gin Blossoms, a rock band that enjoyed huge success in the 1990s with songs like "Hey Jealousy" and "Follow You Down."

Now the city's hoping local musicians will have several places to perform in Tempe by making it more affordable for businesses to obtain a live music permit.

The temporary fee reduction will be in effect until March 2024.

More information on the permitting process can be found here.

