Glendale changes name to Swift City for Taylor Swift tour

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced the ceremonial name change Monday morning.

GLENDALE, Arizona — No one loves Taylor Swift like Glendale... Or should we say Swift City!

In a fearless decision on Monday, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced that the city would have a ceremonial name for the week to celebrate the pop superstar's performance.

The Taylor Swift concert has been turning heads for months now as Swifties get ready for the major event. Not even a massive crash of Ticketmaster systems was enough to kill the hype!

But hey that's okay, we don't have bad blood, just smiles that could light up this whole town!

Fans in the city nominated names like Swiftdale, Taylordale, The City of Taylor Swift, Taylor Nation, and so many more. Taylor Town got to be the runner up in the decision.

As for the Mayor? He'll be 'Mayor Swiftie' for the upcoming event.

Glendale's entertainment district will be dressed up with all kinds of shops and events for the big concert.

Meanwhile, Taylor will be kicking off "The Eras" tour with two nights in Glendale before heading to 19 other cities, so get ready to party like it's 1989.

The City of Glendale (now technically Swift City) said it wanted to do "something highly unusual" to celebrate Swift's decision to launch her tour in Arizona.

The name change will be in effect through March 18, but we don't think we're going to forget about it any time soon!

Taylor is playing at State Farm Stadium Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. We just can't wait to shake it off to her tunes!

