Google lists 'Swift City, Era-zona' as place of worship in Glendale

The city formerly known as Glendale is now, apparently, known as "Swift City, Era-zona" and has gotten thousands of views online.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The city formerly known as Glendale has undergone a holy transition after its recent name change, at least according to Google.

The city, now known as Swift City, made its prophetic name-change decision after apparent goddess Taylor Swift announced it would be the first stop on her sacred Eras Tour.

It's unclear how the name change made it to Google Maps, as Google has not responded to 12News request for comment as of publication.

"Swift City" is also Apple Maps official, although the software doesn't go as far as to list the temporary name as a holy site.

Thousands of fans took notice of the divine intervention, with multiple online posts about the new map location getting thousands of views on Reddit and Twitter.

"Eraszona, however, is Holy. That is all," said Reddit user Sbplaint on the Taylor Swift subreddit.

"I am the lucky one to have just landed in this Holy Ground," said Reddit user Otaku_Swiftie on the same post. "This is truly a State of Swift."

PREVIOUS REPORTING: Glendale changes name to Swift City for Taylor Swift tour

📍| 'Swift City, Era-zona' on Google Maps ahead of @TaylorSwift13's tour



— Labeled as "place of worship" pic.twitter.com/7ejvZhVqdM — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 16, 2023

We ❤ Era-zona

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.