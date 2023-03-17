Swifties are descending on Swift City! See the fan outfits for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It's here!
We mean opening night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Glendale -- er, Swift City as it's been temporarily renamed.
And the outfits are here, too.
Some fans have been planning them for months. Let's take a look:
Eras Tour costumes and outfits
More ways to get 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.