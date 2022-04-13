Shady Park Tempe ordered to cease all live music, judge says

The retirement living community, Mirabella at ASU, opened in 2020 while Shady Park was closed due to Covid-19.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A judge this week ruled in favor of Mirabella at ASU, a retirement living community, in a lawsuit against the downtown Tempe music venue known as Shady Park

The ruling means the venue will be forced "to cease all live music operations as the restrictions mandated make it impossible" to hold live music events, Shady Park said in a social post.

Mirabella first opened in December 2020 on the corner of University Drive and Mill Avenue across from the music venue. At the time Shady Park was closed due to Covid-19.

Once the live music returned in May 2021, the complaints from Mirabella residents began to raise concerns about the noise coming from the EDM club.

In November, Mirabella filed a lawsuit against Shady Park citing "unnecessary and excessive noise" adding that its residents had been suffering from a lack of sleep because of the "pounding and throbbing" music.

Shady Park said it worked with the City and the residential community, including "constructing a step-pyramid over parts of the park to contain sound."

The venue plans to appeal the ruling but if it is upheld, Shady Park will have to close its doors.

