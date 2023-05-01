Nickelback is coming to Phoenix this summer

The head-turning band is playing in Phoenix this summer, celebrating the release of their 10th studio album.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — You don't have to just look at this photograph: you can see Nickelback live in the Valley. They're celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, "Get Rollin.'"

It's the band's first album in five years and it quickly made Top 10 lists across the world after the album's November release in 2022.

Nickelback's Phoenix concert is happening at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com.

Previously named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback has turned heads for the past two decades.

We’re bringing the #GetRollin' tour to a city kind of close to you. Get tickets this Friday at 10am local time right here https://t.co/Cb9g6wUG65 pic.twitter.com/oL7S59ybkM — Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 23, 2023

Now's your chance to find out if they're worth the hype. So mark your calendars and get your tickets. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge invitations, early entry, and more at vipnation.com.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed