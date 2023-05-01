x
Music

Nickelback is coming to Phoenix this summer

The head-turning band is playing in Phoenix this summer, celebrating the release of their 10th studio album.

PHOENIX — You don't have to just look at this photograph: you can see Nickelback live in the Valley. They're celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, "Get Rollin.'"

It's the band's first album in five years and it quickly made Top 10 lists across the world after the album's November release in 2022.

Nickelback's Phoenix concert is happening at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com

Previously named the "most successful rock band of the decade" by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback has turned heads for the past two decades.

Now's your chance to find out if they're worth the hype. So mark your calendars and get your tickets. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge invitations, early entry, and more at vipnation.com.

