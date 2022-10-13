Country Thunder announces line-up for 2023 festival

The annual country music festival in Florence will be held April 13-16.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Country Thunder has announced the line-up of performers for its upcoming multi-day music festival in Florence.

Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, and Ashley McBryde are currently part of the roster of country music stars expected to perform during the annual festival that starts April 13, 2023.

The line-up additionally includes Kip Moore, Tracy Byrd, Lonestar, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters, and The Reklaws.

Information on purchasing tickets can be found here.

