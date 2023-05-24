About Damn Time! Lizzo takes the stage in Phoenix tonight

The four-time Grammy winner is bringing her "Special 2our" to the Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Lizzo is in Phoenix!

The four-time Grammy winner is bringing her "Special 2our" to the Valley Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know:

Lizzo's 'Special 2our'

When: 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 24

8 p.m., Wednesday, May 24 Where: Footprint Center, downtown Phoenix

Footprint Center, downtown Phoenix Tickets

𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝘂𝗽 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰, 𝗹𝗲𝘁'𝘀 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 at @lizzo's The Special 2our! 🪩



Be sure to join us in the Jim Beam Barrel Bar located on Suite Level A for a pre-show party with The Juice specialty cocktail and a custom photo op! We'll see you there 🕺 pic.twitter.com/eheT0TpqTy — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) May 24, 2023

About Damn Time

Watch Lizzo perform "About Damn Time" and "Special" at the 65th Grammy Awards:

Inspired by Lizzo

Inspired by the performer, Green New American vegetarian restaurant is featuring her favorite vegan food: A classic BLTA with tempeh bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, avocado and garlic.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

Up to Speed