What to know before you go: Beyoncé at State Farm Stadium

The Grammy-award winning artist is visiting the Valley on her Renaissance World Tour, her first solo tour in over six years.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Beyoncé is bringing ‘Summer Renaissance’ to Glendale.

The artist has the most Grammy nominations in history and the most Grammy wins of all time for any singer. And she'll be in the Valley on Thursday night. Here’s everything you need to know:

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’

When: 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24

Where: State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale

Parking: Lot opens at 4:30 p.m. and costs $25 per vehicle when purchased online at SeatGeek.com or $30 per vehicle at the lot

Tickets

Prior to coming to the Valley, Beyoncé performed last week in Florida and Missouri.

State Farm Stadium saw another big name back in March, when Taylor Swift started her 'Eras' tour in the Valley.

Beyoncé will end her tour in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

