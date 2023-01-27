Super Bowl pre-game party hosted by TikTok with Jason Derulo, Black Keys to perform

The music performances will be part of the NFL TikTok Tailgate party before the Super Bowl.

PHOENIX — Jason Derulo and The Black Keys will be headlining a special pregame party before the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12.

The NFL is partnering with TikTok to host a live concert before the Big Game begins in Glendale.

Portions of the music performances by Derulo and the Black Keys will be televised in the FOX Super Bowl LVII pregame show.

“Words can’t express how honored and excited we are to have been asked by the NFL to join the Super Bowl festivities and perform at the TikTok Tailgate party,” said Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys.

The TikTok tailgate party will be hosted by Allison Rochell and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.

How big is Maricopa County?

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.