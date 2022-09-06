Jason Aldean coming to Scottsdale for 2023 Birds Nest festival

The Chainsmokers have also committed to performing at the music festival in Scottsdale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Country singer Jason Aldean has committed to headlining one of the nights of the 2023 Coors Light Birds Nest music festival in north Scottsdale.

The singer-songwriter will perform Thursday, Feb. 9, with special guest Mackenzie Porter at the annual music event held in conjunction with WM Phoenix Open week.

"Jason Aldean is a top-notch worldwide entertainer known for his electric live performances, he is a great addition to our four-night lineup and is sure to put on quite a show this year for our Coors Light Birds Nest fans,” said Pat Williams, tournament chairman for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open.

The Chainsmokers have already committed to performing Saturday, Feb. 11, during the four-day event. Other musical acts have not yet been announced.

The general admission for a four-day pass sells for $330, while the four-day VIP pass is $1,100. Tickets just to see Jason Aldean start at $90.

The Coors Light Birds Nest will be located directly across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

More information about the Birds Nest festival can be found here.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.