Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tour coming to Phoenix next February

Known for her lead roles on Disney shows, Olivia Rodrigo will be playing at the Footprint Center in February.

PHOENIX — You know her from the Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, now three-time Grammy award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her 'GUTS' tour to Phoenix!

The tour will celebrate her second studio album which dropped Sept. 8 to critical acclaim. The massive global 2024 tour will kick off its 57-date run on Friday, Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California.

Rodrigo will play at the Footprint Center on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, and you don't want to miss out.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

Fans are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale, and get more tickets into fans' hands. Registration is open until Sunday, Sept. 17., and you can click here to register.

Once registration closes, fans will randomly be selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Visit www.oliviarodrigo.com/tour for a full list of tour dates and events.

