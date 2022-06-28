Here’s the lineup for the Hearts On Fire music festival in Arizona

A mix of alternative, indie rock and punk artists will be performing at Phoenix Raceway soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Alternative rock fans rejoice! There’s a new music festival heading to the Valley this fall.

Billed as an event “for those who love to scream at the top of their lungs,” Hearts On Fire will take place on Sept. 23 at Phoenix Raceway.

The lineup features a mix of alternative, indie rock and punk artists.

Here’s the full lineup:

The All-American Rejects

Boys Like Girls

Mayday Parade

Set It Off

Cray

Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m.

Go to the event website for more information.

❤️‍🔥 Screaming at the top of our lungs as @therejects, Boys Like Girls, @maydayparade, @SetItOff & @craymusic join us at Hearts On Fire on 9/23 at Phx Raceway



🚨 Sign up for presale by texting 'Hearts On Fire' to 480.530.5559



🎟 Tix on sale Fri at 10am at https://t.co/exMaRiIVcA pic.twitter.com/niVJcjBAqZ — Hearts On Fire Music Festival (@heartsonfireaz) June 28, 2022

Inspiring Arizona:

Follow 12 News on YouTube for more fun stories from the Grand Canyon State.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.