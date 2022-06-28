Here’s the lineup for the Hearts On Fire music festival in Arizona

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Alternative rock fans rejoice! There’s a new music festival heading to the Valley this fall.
Billed as an event “for those who love to scream at the top of their lungs,” Hearts On Fire will take place on Sept. 23 at Phoenix Raceway.
The lineup features a mix of alternative, indie rock and punk artists.
Here’s the full lineup:
- The All-American Rejects
- Boys Like Girls
- Mayday Parade
- Set It Off
- Cray
Tickets go on sale July 1 at 10 a.m.
Go to the event website for more information.
