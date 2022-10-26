Green Day, Eddie Vedder headlining Tempe's Innings Festival in February

Tickets for the music festival at Tempe Beach Park start to go on sale this week.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Innings Festival has announced the lineup for its upcoming concert and it will surely turn some Valley rockers into a total "basket case."

Green Day has been scheduled to play Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Tempe festival alongside Weezer, The Offspring, and The Black Crowes.

Local Gen Xers won't want to take a holiday in February because they'll miss out on seeing Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder play during the second day of the Innings Festival.

Yup, Vedder will probably be saying "when I come around" as he returns to the Valley after headlining the 2019 Innings Festival.

Assembling this long lineup of performers must have been like "pulling teeth," since the festival has also booked The Revivalists, Marcus Mumford, The Pretty Reckless, Heartless Bastards, and The Glorious Sons.

There's certainly no nimrods in this bunch of performers for the annual festival that will take place at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park and features various baseball-themed activities.

Baseball players Jake Peavy, Grady Sizemore, Edgar Martinez, and others are expected to make special appearances. Who knows, they might swing a bat and make a ball go "kerplunk!"

Green Day fans will surely want to wake up before October ends because tickets start to go on sale this week. So don't be an "American idiot" and go to the festival's website and buy a ticket before the sell out!

The #InningsFest 2023 Lineup is here! ⚾ Get ready for performances from @GreenDay, @eddievedder, @Weezer, @theblackcrowes, & many more right here in Tempe, AZ. Tickets go on sale TOMORROW, October 27th at 10am PT. Who are your MVPs this year? Tag your favorites below! pic.twitter.com/ZWLZ2T7oKT — Innings Arizona (@InningsFest) October 26, 2022

