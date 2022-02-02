Dolly Parton remains on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction nominee list, gets thousands more fan votes after announcing decision to bow out

'Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right,' Parton said Monday.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right,” Parton posted on social media Monday morning. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

3News is awaiting a response from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame officials in Cleveland regarding Parton’s decision. The most recent post from the Rock Hall about Parton came on Sunday morning in which they tweeted about her nomination while calling her "the country crossover queen."

The sweet yet gritty voice. The iconic style. The country crossover queen: #RockHall2022 Nominee @DollyParton rocks. Learn more about why she's nominated for the Rock Hall at https://t.co/AosiY4tapf pic.twitter.com/GCtNXLa54R — Rock Hall (@rockhall) March 13, 2022

Parton remains in fourth place in the Rock Hall fan vote behind Duran Duran, Eminem and Pat Benatar with 286,141 votes as of 7:05 a.m. Tuesday (her tally was at 281,793 shortly after saying she was bowing out around 10:40 a.m. Monday). The five artists with the most votes will comprise a “fan ballot” that will be tallied with the other ballots when the 2022 inductees are selected.

The final list of 2022 inductees will officially be revealed in May with the ceremony to follow this fall.

Parton was announced as one of this year's 17 nominees last month. You can see the full list of 2022 Rock Hall nominees HERE.

