Arizona-born Stevie Nicks is inspiration for new comic book

PHOENIX — Phoenix-born rock icon Stevie Nicks has had a colorful career that stretches across many decades and eras in music history.

One could say that Stevie's gone down many "landslides" in pursuit of her "dreams" to break away from "the chain" of conformity. Nicks knew that you have to "go your own way" if you want to make it in show business.

Her unique style and musical persona are now the inspiration for a new 22-page comic book titled "Female Force: Stevie Nicks."

Published by TidalWave Comics, the book is part of a series of graphic novels that pay tribute to successful women in politics and pop culture.

Writer Michael Frizelle used the comic book to examine Nicks' enduring passion and unrelenting drive to succeed as an artist.

"Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity,” Frizelle said in a statement.

The frontwoman of Fleetwood Mac was born in Phoenix and spent her youth moving across the Southwest. As her solo career was ramping up in the early 1980s, Nicks built a home near her parents in Paradise Valley.

According to the Arizona Republic, Nicks was a key figure in raising money for the Arizona Heart Foundation's Cardiovascular Research and Education Building. She's notably the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh," Frizelle added.

More information about the comic book can be found here.

