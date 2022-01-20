Songs about Arizona, for Arizonans: Follow the 12 News Spotify page

We're capturing the music that blows in the wind of the High Country and flows through the canals of the desert. Follow us to see our most up-to-date playlists.

The Grand Canyon State has fostered its fair share of famous musical talent since it became a state in 1912, including Stevie Nicks, Alice Cooper, and Linda Ronstadt.

12 News has created its own Spotify playlist to curate songs for Arizona's residents to keep with the state's rich musical tradition, from the desert to the High Country.

Songs about Arizona, for Arizonans:

The first playlist on the 12 News page looks at how our state has inspired countless musicians throughout the decades. Arizona awoke something within artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Eagles, Jimmy Eat World and numerous others to the point where they dedicated songs to the beautiful state.

Here's a playlist where you can gain the same inspiration:

Arizona's Top Throwback Jams:

Today in AZ asked and Arizonans answered! National DJ Day landed on Throwback Thursday this year and to commemorate the event, our morning show asked Arizona to send in their favorite throwback songs.

Here are some of the responses:

Today in AZ

Did you miss something from Today in AZ? Find some of our favorite moments from the morning show crew in this playlist.

