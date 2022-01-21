Alice Cooper says Meat Loaf's shoes 'can never be filled'

The Valley resident and rock icon said Friday the late singer Meat Loaf was one of his closest friends in the business. The two appeared in the 1980 film "Roadie."

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Alice Cooper said he lost a friend this week after the announcement that the singer Meat Loaf had died Thursday night. He was 74.

The Valley resident and rock icon said Meat Loaf, known for the 1977 album "Bat Out of Hell," was his "closest friend" in the music business.

"There was nobody, and I mean nobody like Meat Loaf. His shoes can never be filled," Cooper wrote in a statement.

Cooper said Meat Loaf had one of the greatest singing voices and always maintained a powerful stage presence.

"We worked together many times over the years and he was always a force," Cooper added. "He was a real theatrical character like I was so our shows went really well together."

Meat Loaf was one of the greatest voices in Rock N Roll, and he was certainly one of my closest friends in the business. He was really so much fun, truly fun to be around. He just felt like a best friend to everyone no matter how long it had been since you last saw him. — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) January 21, 2022

Cooper and Meat Loaf acted alongside each other in the 1980 film "Roadie," a musical comedy featuring cameos from Roy Orbison, Hank Williams, and the band Blondie.

Meat Loaf additionally appeared in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Wayne's World," and "Fight Club."

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.