Morgan Wallen coming to Phoenix in July 2023

PHOENIX — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be making a stop in Phoenix next summer.

The One Night at a Time World Tour will be coming to the Valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Waller is set to perform at Chase Field.

Joining Wallen on the tour will be Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets for the concert will be on sale on Dec. 9. The tour said $3 for every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Thought You Should Know we're feelin' a little Dangerous next summer. 😏@MorganWallen is bringing his One Night At A Time World Tour to #ChaseField on July 20! Register NOW for access to tickets through Verified Fan: https://t.co/K6NGrWeAWx pic.twitter.com/hQ26TwLkSW — Chase Field (@ChaseField) December 1, 2022

