x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Morgan Wallen coming to Phoenix in July 2023

Country singer Morgan Wallen will be making a stop in Phoenix on July 20, 2023.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 7, 2019, file photo, Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. In a social media post late Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Wallen told his fans not to downplay the racist language he was caught saying on camera. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

PHOENIX — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be making a stop in Phoenix next summer.

The One Night at a Time World Tour will be coming to the Valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Waller is set to perform at Chase Field.

Joining Wallen on the tour will be Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets for the concert will be on sale on Dec. 9. The tour said $3 for every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation.

Related Articles

RELATED: Nothing else matters when Metallica is coming to State Farm Stadium

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

Stay connected by downloading the 12News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page. Or see us on the 12News Plus app available on Roku or Amazon Fire.

 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What a New Law Going Into Effect Next Year Means For You

Before You Leave, Check This Out