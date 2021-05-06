Minigolf courses designed by Tiger Woods coming to Scottsdale, Glendale

It’s called PopStroke, and the company says facilities are being planned to open in the next 12 to 18 months.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tiger Woods announced on Thursday that his company will build two minigolf and entertainment centers in Arizona in the coming year.

It’s called PopStroke, and the company says facilities are being planned in Glendale and Scottsdale along with five other locations built in Florida and Texas.

Woods, along with company co-owner Greg Bartoli, say the PopStroke locations are expected to open in the next 12 to 18 months.

We have a rapid expansion planned for PopStroke with the addition of 7 properties across 3 states designed by me and @tgrdesignbytw. We’re getting closer to you – Houston, Glendale, Scottsdale, Sarasota, Tampa, Orlando, and Delray Beach! Read More Here: https://t.co/zvSSHoGbZZ pic.twitter.com/xIYIJMTV9m — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 6, 2021

Each location is planned to have two 18-course putting courses along with dining areas, other games and playgrounds.

The courses will be designed by Woods and TGR Design.

Woods did not say where in Glendale or Scottsdale each location is being planned.