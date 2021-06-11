New theme park finds a home in Glendale

An entertainment destination is braking ground in Glendale, AZ.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A new entertainment destination is on its way to Glendale.

It's set to open in late 2022. However, this isn't any new regular theme park; it's the first of Mattel. The Mattel Adventure Park will feature branded experiences such as:

Hot Wheels roller-coaster

Go-karting experiences

Thomas & Friends™ indoor theme park with the first life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine electric-battery powered passenger train

Immersive branded dining

Experiential retail and more.

"At Mattel, we are home to some of the most iconic, multi-generational franchises in the world," said Julie Freeland, Senior Director, Global Location Based Entertainment, Mattel.

"A passion for innovation and excellence has driven the design of our venue. Mattel shares our vision and sets the platinum standard for the concept of play. We are thrilled to create the country's first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale," said Mark Cornell, President of Attractions & Entertainment for Crystal Lagoons Island Resort.