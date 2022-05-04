Maricopa County Fair returns this week after 2-year hiatus

The fair starts Wednesday and admission tickets start at $9.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Fair returns to the Valley this week after the pandemic canceled the annual event in 2020 and 2021.

The fair runs from Wednesday through Sunday at the State Fairgrounds, located at 1826 West McDowell Road in Phoenix. Doors open at 10 a.m. each day.

Live entertainment, rides, food booths, and livestock shows will be returning again to the fairgrounds after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go on hiatus over the last two years.

Up to 70,000 people annually visit the fair, an event that dates back to the 1950s.

Admission tickets cost $9 for patrons over the age of eight. Children under the age of eight get in for free. Wristbands for unlimited fair rides cost $30.

Daily specials and discounts will be available on different days of the fair. More information can be found on the fair's website.

