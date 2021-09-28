Macklemore, Sam Hunt, and others headlining Birds Nest music festival in February

The four-day concert will feature several performing artists during the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2022.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Coors Light Birds Nest music festival is back with Grammy-award winning artists and a new experience for golf fans.

The four-day concert will take place during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Week from Feb. 9-12 in 2022.

On Tuesday, it was announced that four-time GRAMMY award winning rapper and songwriter, Macklemore, will headline on Feb. 11 and American country music star, Sam Hunt will headline on Feb. 10.

Closing the music festival out on Feb. 12 will be music producer and DJ Kygo, along with special guests Sam Feldt and Forester.

The headlining performer for Feb. 10 has not yet been announced.

Concert officials also implemented new changes this year. Fans will be able to have a more music festival experience while still enjoying the live performances in a 48,000 square foot tent.

“The Coors Light Birds Nest has been known for hosting some of the biggest stars around, but this year, we wanted to take a look at how we could improve the overall fan experience, especially before the headliners take the stage,” said 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest Chairman Eric Brandt in a news release.

“Coors Light Birds Nest ticket holders can expect a much more fan-friendly atmosphere where they can meet friends for drinks after golf, come early to have a bite to eat at food trucks, play outdoor party games and enjoy the various outdoor bars and seating areas.”

General admission tickets are on sale for $75 and VIP tickets are available starting at $285. Organizers are encouraging fans to buy their tickets early, saying that ticket prices will increase as the event draws closer.

The festival will be located directly across from the main Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament on 82nd Street and Bell Road.

The festival grounds will open at 3:30 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Headline acts will take the main stage each evening around 8:30 p.m. The festival is a 21-and-over venue.

