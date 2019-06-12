PHOENIX — Grab your lawn chairs, blankets and get ready to rock in 2020.

Live Nation Entertainment has brought back the Lawn Pass. For $199 music fans will get unlimited access to concerts at one of the 29 Live Nation-owned amphitheaters.

T-Mobile customers will get first dibs on the passes beginning with a 24-hour pre-sale exclusively for T-Mobile customers starting Dec. 10 at 5 a.m ET. They can access the pre-sale passes through the T-Mobile Tuesdays App.

General sale will begin Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. ET and will be available through the end of December or until they're sold out.

Each person will get a custom laminate with their name that serves as their ticket on show day. The 2020 Lawn Pass is good toward general lawn admission.

The pass is even good for sold-out shows.

The Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix is one of Live Nation's venues. Ak-Chin is scheduled to host nine shows in 2020.

Shows at Ak-Chin Pavillion

Mar 28: Zac Brown Band w/ Amos Lee & Poo Bear

May 31: Maroon 5 w/ Meghan Trainor – Tickets on sale 12/13 10am

June 1: Journey w/ The Pretenders

Jun 10: Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage & Liz Phair – Tickets on sale 12/13 at 11am

Jun 20: Chicago w/ Rick Springfield

July 23: Ozzy Osbourne w/ Marilyn Manson

Sept 12: The Black Crowes

Sept 29: KISS

Oct 3: The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour Featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons & John McFee w/ The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

For more information go to lawnpass.livenation.com