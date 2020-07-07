Kristian Alfonso leaving 'Days of Our Lives' after more than 30 years

How will writers end Hope Brady's story?

LOS ANGELES — Kristian Alfonso has played her last performance in the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Deadline reports the 56-year-old actress, who first starred in the soap opera in 1983 as Hope Williams, already filmed her last episode several months ago.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline.

"Days of Our Lives" suspended production in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, production will resume Sept. 1.

Alfonso was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Young Actress in a Drama Series in 1985.

Her character, Hope, is widely known for her "supercouple" status with Bo Brady (Peter Reckell), which many fans refer to as "Bope."