Justin Bieber cancels Glendale show after reportedly contracting COVID

Arizona was added to the list of Justin Bieber's canceled concerts after TMZ reported he had COVID-19.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona "beliebers" aren't going to believe this.

Pop star Justin Bieber is postponing his visit to the Valley after TMZ reported that he has contracted COVID-19.

Bieber had a nearly sold-out concert scheduled at the Gila River Arena in Glendale for Tuesday night. However, the Gila River Arena updated its website, stating that the show is rescheduled to Thursday, June 30.

Tickets for the original show will be honored by the event center and refunds will be available wherever tickets were purchased.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Bieber tested positive for COVID on Saturday. His Sunday show in Las Vegas was also postponed until the summer.

Bieber was performing for his Justice World Tour, which was supposed to kick off in the summer of 2021 when his album, "Justice," released but was postponed due to varying COVID restrictions across the state.

Ticket holders can find more information on rescheduled shows, here.

