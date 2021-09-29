x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Judge suspends Britney Spears' father from conservatorship

James Spears had been the primary controller of the conservatorship since 2008.
Credit: AP
Britney Spears supporters demonstrate outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. A Los Angeles judge will hear arguments at a hearing Wednesday over removing Spears' father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money and whether the legal arrangement should be ended altogether. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — A judge has suspended Britney Spears’ father from the conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. 

Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny agreed Wednesday with a petition from Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, that James Spears needs to give up his role as conservator. 

The move is a major victory for the singer, who pleaded in dramatic hearings in June and July that her father needed to be out. 

James Spears sought the conservatorship in 2008 and had been its primary controller and biggest champion. He reversed course in recent weeks, asking the judge to end the conservatorship.

Spears’ attorney has been aggressively pushing for the ouster of her father since moments after the judge allowed her to hire Rosengart in July.

Hours before the hearing, a major street outside the courthouse was closed to vehicles, allowing about 100 Spears supporters to march and host a rally where they shouted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!” 

“We’re making history right now,” said Martino Odeh, 27, who traveled from Phoenix to be at the courthouse. “And the fact that we could change a pop star’s life, who has been robbed of her rights for 13 years, is crazy. It’s monumental.”

RELATED: Britney Spears' father files to end court conservatorship

RELATED: Britney's lawyer: Father seeking $2 million before leaving conservatorship

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.