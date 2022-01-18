Recent Jimmy Kimmel monologue mentions Florence rally featuring Trump

The talk show host made the comment on a recent episode of his show speaking on a recent Trump rally.

FLORENCE, Ariz. — A national talk show host recently badmouthed a Valley town in front of his audience.

The California-based host, Jimmy Kimmel, remarked that there was "nothing to do in Florence, Arizona" when speaking about a recent Trump rally that took place there.

Kimmel and other talk show hosts have become known for dunking on the former president, and the Florence rally was no different. Kimmel commented on Trump's false COVID claim, conspiracy theory-believing attendees and toasters not allowed to be brought into the rally.

He took things a step too far when he insulted the town known as a National Historic District.

Catch the entire Florence segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live here:

"Thousands of people showed up because there's nothing to do in Florence, Arizona," Kimmel said to his laughing Californian audience.

Contrary to what Kimmel said, there are numerous things to do in Florence.

Here's a list of the best attractions:

Celebrate all things country music at Country Thunder:

Grab your cowboy hat and boots!

The town's Canyon Moon Ranch is home to one of the biggest country music festivals in the country: Country Thunder.

This year's fest has Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and numerous other performers slated to appear.

The 2022 event is scheduled to run from April 7-10 and tickets are on sale now. Grab yours at the Country Thunder website here.

Learn the roots of the Southwest at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument:

One of the oldest series of structures in the southwest U.S. can be found right down the road of downtown Florence.

"An Ancestral Sonoran Desert People's farming community and 'Great House' are preserved at Casa Grande Ruins," the National Park Service website said. "Whether the Casa Grande was a gathering place for the Desert People or simply a waypoint marker in an extensive system of canals and trading partners is but part of the mystique of the Ruins."

Find tranquility at St. Anthony's Greek Orthodox Monastery:

Visitors to this beautiful monastery will be greeted by its nearly 50 monks that tend to its ground, given that they are modestly dressed.

The monastery was established in 1995 and is named after St. Anthony the Great.

Guests are welcome to tour the holy place, but must wear moderate and loose-fitting clothing while being quiet and respectful towards the monks living there.

Grab a sip at the Windmill Winery:

Ever been to a winery that has a burro as a bartender?

The Windmill Winery offers not one, but two "Beer Burros” for weddings and events.

"Like all the best bartenders, they’re always there with (very large) listening ears, a friendly smile and a frosty beverage, right when you need it," the winery said on its website.

The winery's signature wines are produced locally with grapes that thrive in the desert climate.

See where the greatest silent movie-era cowboy died:

One of the more somber attractions is the spot where the most famous silent movie-era cowboy crashed and died.

Tom Mix, one of the most well-known silent movie stars of the 20th century, was killed when his car rolled into a desert wash in Florence.

The wash has since been named Tom Mix Wash and a memorial has been placed to help people remember the man Mix was.

You can find the memorial off the southbound lanes of Arizona Highway 79 south of Florence.

