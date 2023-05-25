Phoenix Fan Fusion announces celebrity lineup

The Valley's annual pop culture festival is back and many stars of the Marvel Universe are scheduled to be in attendance.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fan Fusion is back for three days of pop culture fun. The convention is the first weekend in June this year. Three days of fandoms, cosplay and merch floor fun.

Celebrity guests include stars from The Marvel Universe, "Battlestar Galactica," and the DC Universe.

From the MCU, Hawkeye and Vision actors Jeremy Renner and Paul Bettany, as well as Christopher Eccleston ("Doctor Who" and "Thor" movies) and Anson Mount ("The Inhumans" and "Star Trek"), are all on the celebrity guest list this year.

"Battlestar Galactica" actors Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, and Micheal Trucco are scheduled to appear.

CELEBRATE THE DC UNIVERSE AT FAN FUSION!



GRANT GUSTIN

STEPHEN AMELL

TOM CAVANAGH

ALAN RITCHSON#TheFlash #DC #Arrow #smallville pic.twitter.com/XeD8nHZfti — Phoenix Fan Fusion (@PhxFanFusion) May 23, 2023

The CW Networks Arrowverse will have Grant Gustin ("The Flash"), Stephen Amell ("Green Arrow,") Tom Cavanagh ("The Flash"), and Alan Ritchson ("Smallville").

Thousands of like-minded people are flooding downtown Phoenix for Fan Fusion. One couple is bringing their whole crew to watch them get married in their nerdiest best!

You can find the full schedule of events and guests on the Fan Fusion Website.

