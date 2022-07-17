Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the headline “We did it.”

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed in a small ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and countless tabloid covers.

Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the headline “We did it.”

Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” A marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.

The two were both previously married. Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner. Lopez has two kids with Marc Anthony.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.