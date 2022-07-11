Welcome to Arizona, Ice-T, we got bugs

The rapper took to Twitter to try to find out what kind of bug he photographed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Rapper and songwriter Ice-T isn't new to the Valley, but our wildlife can catch almost anyone off guard.

He recently took to Twitter to try and find out what he was up against.

Real question Twitter.. Who knows what kinda Bug this is? I’m in AZ. Big MF! pic.twitter.com/5YaxD6rcqu — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 10, 2022

That "Big MF" is a palo verde beetle. They're a species of longhorn beetle native to the southwestern United States and northern Mexico.

It's one of the largest beetles in North America and can grow up to three and a half inches long. They're mostly harmless but can bite in self-defense if threatened.

Considering that we're near the top of the charts for the number of venomous species in our state, this is a pretty good bug to run into.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

WE ❤ ARIZONA

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12 News

On your phone:

Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device:

Download 12 News+ to your streaming device

The free 12 News+ app from 12 News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12 News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.