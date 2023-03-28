Harkins to open family entertainment center 'BackLot' in north Phoenix

The venue will feature sports viewing screens, a scratch kitchen and bar, bowling, state-of-the-art arcade and VR games, patio dining and more.

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres announced Monday plans for its new family entertainment concept, Harkins BackLot, coming to The Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix.

The company said the venue is inspired by the classic movie studio backlots where many movies are filmed.

BackLot will include:

A full-service restaurant and bar with specially crafted food and beverages

A sports viewing arena with giant crystal-clear laser projected screens, Harkins digital sound and riser seating

State-of-the-art Brunswick bowling lanes with dedicated VIP lanes and Spark® digitally animated and enhanced lanes for extra gamification

A large arcade floor featuring large format video, virtual reality and redemption games

Immersive virtual reality experiences

An outdoor patio with yard games and sports viewing

Private party and corporate event spaces

Dazzling movie-themed audio-visual displays to transform the entire environment

“Entertaining our friends and families is at the heart of what we have always done,” said Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “I’m excited to build on that tradition with Harkins BackLot.”

Harkins said it anticipates opening the new family entertainment center in 2024, with more locations to be announced soon.

