Harkins offering special screening of 'Fast and Furious' film series ahead of new movie's release

PHOENIX — The tenth installment of the Fast and Furious film series is set to hit theaters later this month with the release of "Fast X."

Harkins Theatres is giving fans a chance to watch the entire series on the big screen ahead of the newest movie's release.

From May 9-17, the theater will show one movie in the series each day. Tickets will be $5.

Here's a list of dates and showings:

May 9 – "The Fast and the Furious"

May 10 – "2 Fast 2 Furious"

May 11 – "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

May 12 – "Fast & Furious"

May 13 – "Fast Five"

May 14 – "Fast & Furious 6"

"Fast & Furious 6" May 15 – "Furious 7"

– "Furious 7" May 16 – "The Fate of the Furious"

May 17 – "F9 The Fast Saga"

The movies will play like a countdown to "Fast X," which premieres on May 19.

For more information, click here.

