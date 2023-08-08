Harkins Theatres will screen 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' next Tuesday

In honor of the recent death of Paul Reubens, the Harkins Theatres in Arizona will screen be screening "Pee-wee's Big Adventure."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres will be screening "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" next Tuesday night at its Arizona locations, in honor of actor Paul Reubens' recent death.

The 1985 film directed by Tim Burton introduced Reubens' beloved character to a mainstream audience. The whimsical tale featured Pee-wee Herman traveling far and wide in search of his beloved bicycle, only to learn one of life's hardest truths: there's no basement in The Alamo.

The film's success resulted in the Pee-wee character hosting a Saturday morning children's show in the late 1980s.

Reubens died Wednesday at 70 after succumbing to cancer.

Harkins is honoring the late actor by adding "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" to the next slot in its Tuesday Night Classics schedule.

The film will screen at 7 p.m. on Aug. 8 at various locations. Tickets cost $5.

More information can be found here.

UP TO SPEED

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.