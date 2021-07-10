Halloween Stroll returning to Tempe after pandemic hiatus

Downtown Tempe is planning to bring back more fall activities after the pandemic interrupted many festivities last year.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Families are invited to return to Mill Avenue later this month for Tempe's annual Halloween Stroll event.

On Oct. 24, businesses around downtown Tempe will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters from 2 to 5 p.m. Free games, crafts, and a costume contest will be put on by the Downtown Tempe Authority throughout the afternoon.

The event is expected to be more of an engaging experience than last year's festivities, which were heavily affected by COVID-19 protocols.

No hands-on activities or games were permitted in 2020 but Tempe is planning to have its Halloween Stroll be more memorable this year for families. Some safety measures will remain in place to reduce the chances of transmission.

The Halloween Stroll is one of several events Tempe is planning to host later this fall season.

Friday night concerts are returning to Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway, in October and November.

Kiwanis Lake, 5500 South Mill Avenue, will have its popular Water Lantern Festival on Nov. 13.

Starting in November, a new family-friendly event will take place on the second Sunday of the month in downtown Tempe. The monthly events will run through March 2022.

The city's holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 26 at Centerpoint Plaza near 7th Street and Mill Avenue.

The Tempe Fall Festival of the Arts will take place Dec. 3-5 in downtown Tempe where over 300 artists will display their work along Mill Avenue.

More information about events can be found on Downtown Tempe's website.

Up to Speed