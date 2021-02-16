x
Guy Fieri bringing Flavortown ‘ghost kitchens’ to the Valley

Fieri is opening 'ghost kitchens' in Scottsdale, Chandler and Peoria.
Chef Guy Fieri prepares a meal at his restaurant Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort)

PHOENIX — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri partnered with restaurants to feature ghost kitchens around the country and the metro-Phoenix area is getting three of them.

It’s called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, and it’s definitely full of flavor.

Imagine mouth-watering bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers, cheesesteak eggrolls, bourbon brown sugar bbq wings, cheesecake topped with pretzels and potato chips, and that’s only part of the menu.

Flavortown is operating out of three Buca di Beppo locations in Scottsdale, Chandler and Peoria.

It’s unclear how long the pop-up ghost kitchen will be in town.

To see the full menu, go to the restaurant website.