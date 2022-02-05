Glendale drive-in will screen Star Wars in Navajo this Wednesday

The 1977 sci-fi epic will be dubbed by actors in the Navajo language, in celebration of "Star Wars" Day.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale's West Wind Drive-In will be hosting a special screening of "Star Wars" this Wednesday that's been dubbed in the Navajo language.

In celebration of "Star Wars" Day on May 4, the Navajo Nation Museum and Providence Pictures have partnered together to put on a free screening of George Lucas' beloved sci-fi epic that's been made accessible to speakers of Navajo.

This version of the Academy Award-winning film about Luke Skywalker's efforts to save the galaxy from Darth Vader will still have English subtitles played during the screening.

Attendees will also have a chance to meet the actors who dubbed the Navajo dialogue at Wednesday's event before the film starts at 7:30 p.m.

"Star Wars" is one of a handful of Hollywood films that's been translated into Navajo with the help of the Navajo Nation Museum. The organization's recently completed translations for "Finding Nemo" and "A Fistful of Dollars."

"These are done to bring awareness about the loss of our Navajo language if nothing is done about it," the museum wrote in a statement.

A 2011 survey found that up to 169,000 Americans speak Navajo at home.

When the museum originally translated "Star Wars" several years ago, it became the first major motion picture to be translated into a Native American language, according to NPR.

The event's organizers said Star Wars-themed costumes are encouraged at Wednesday's screening. More information can be found here.

Providence Pictures will be capturing footage during the event which may be used for an upcoming PBS series.

