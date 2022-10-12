Gin Blossoms, Rob Zombie appearing at Alice Cooper's upcoming Phoenix music event

Sammy Hagar of Van Halen will also be involved at this year's Christmas Pudding Fundraiser at the Celebrity Theatre.

PHOENIX — Valley resident and all-around master of "shock rock" Alice Cooper has assembled an interesting roster of guests for his upcoming Christmas Pudding Fundraiser in Phoenix.

The holiday event raises money for Cooper's local music education centers and consists of a night full of live performances.

Notable guests expected to be involved in the festivities include Rob Zombie, Van Halen's Sammy Hagar, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, "Saturday Night Live" alum Jim Breuer, and the Tempe-native band Gin Blossoms.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 20th year with a stellar lineup of talent who dedicate their time and passion to help us raise funds for our Rock Teen Centers,” Cooper said in a statement.

Cooper's music centers in Phoenix and Mesa offer free music training and mentorship for local teens.

This year's fundraiser will take place at Phoenix's Celebrity Theatre on Dec. 3.

Tickets range in price from $40-$300 and start to go on sale Oct. 14 online here.

