Gila River Santan Mountain Casino to open in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Calling it a "bold departure" from your typical casino, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is set to open its newest gaming venture, Santan Mountain, on June 30.
The $180 million project will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and breathtaking views of the San Tan Mountains. The gaming floor will include 813 slot machines, electronic table games, multiple blackjack tables, and the first-ever roulette wheel in America. The casino also has four dining options, two lounges and a 7,000-square-foot ballroom.
“With views of the Santan Mountains, modern touches, and elevated amenities, there is not a gaming destination like this in the state of Arizona. The growth aligns perfectly with the enterprise’s mission of driving economic stability for the Gila River Indian Community and the State of Arizona," said Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.
Casino officials said revenue from the casino directly funds infrastructure, education and public safety for the Gila River Indian Community. Additional revenue will be dispersed throughout the state for the Arizona Tribal State Gaming Compact to support local cities, towns and counties.
The casino's grand opening is on June 30 and July 1. American Idol alum and country music star Gabby Barrett will kick off the festivities with a concert and aerial drone show
Gila River Santan Mountain is located at the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway at 7101 S Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ 85249.
You can find additional information on the casino's website.
