Gila River Santan Mountain Casino to open in Chandler

The casino will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and breathtaking views of the San Tan Mountains.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Calling it a "bold departure" from your typical casino, Gila River Resorts & Casinos is set to open its newest gaming venture, Santan Mountain, on June 30.

The $180 million project will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and breathtaking views of the San Tan Mountains. The gaming floor will include 813 slot machines, electronic table games, multiple blackjack tables, and the first-ever roulette wheel in America. The casino also has four dining options, two lounges and a 7,000-square-foot ballroom.

“With views of the Santan Mountains, modern touches, and elevated amenities, there is not a gaming destination like this in the state of Arizona. The growth aligns perfectly with the enterprise’s mission of driving economic stability for the Gila River Indian Community and the State of Arizona," said Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Resorts & Casinos.

Casino officials said revenue from the casino directly funds infrastructure, education and public safety for the Gila River Indian Community. Additional revenue will be dispersed throughout the state for the Arizona Tribal State Gaming Compact to support local cities, towns and counties.

The casino's grand opening is on June 30 and July 1. American Idol alum and country music star Gabby Barrett will kick off the festivities with a concert and aerial drone show

Gila River Santan Mountain is located at the southeast corner of Gilbert Road and Hunt Highway at 7101 S Gilbert Road, Chandler, AZ 85249.

You can find additional information on the casino's website.

High stakes meet high-end luxury in the all-new High Limit Room at Gila River Resorts & Casinos - Santan Mountain. See it first on June 30 and July 1 for the grand opening! https://t.co/uF97dS5WsM pic.twitter.com/bWGGjMpd3n — Gila River Resorts & Casinos (@PlayAtGila) June 20, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.