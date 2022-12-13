Shaq bringing 'Fun House' to Valley for Super Bowl weekend

Described as an "adult wonderland," Shaq's Fun House will bring games, rides, and experiences to Talking Stick Resort.

PHOENIX — Shaquille O’Neal will be kicking off Super Bowl weekend by hosting a carnival-themed event at Talking Stick Resort.

The basketball star announced this week he will bringing Shaq's Fun House to the Valley in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII at Glendale's State Farm Stadium.

The "larger-than-life adult wonderland" will feature games, rides, and live music from artists like Snoop Dogg and Diplo.

“It’s been amazing to see the growth of the Fun House over the last five years and we’re excited to bring it to the people of Phoenix. We continue to set the standard for FUN,” O'Neal said in a statement.

Pre-sale tickets and VIP tables will start to go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

