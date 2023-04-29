Beat the heat on the river: Salt River Tubing is open for the summer season

The popular summertime recreation spot is open for business this Saturday, April 29. Get your tickets!

MESA, Ariz. — Summer is here, and it's time to beat the heat by making a splash! After a change in ownership, Salt River Tubing is open for business.

The beloved tradition is a Valley staple, and the business has hosted millions of tubers over the decades. Here's everything you need to know about getting your tickets, getting your tube, and getting on the water.

Salt River Tubing opened Saturday, April 29. Tickets are available for purchase online at saltrivertubing.com.

They are located at 9200 North Bush Highway in Mesa, about 40 minutes from Phoenix, and are open Saturday - Sunday: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ten more days until opening day! Make sure you visit www.saltrivertubing.com to book your adventure! Use the code "earlybird" to receive a discount until the end of the month! Posted by Salt River Tubing on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Salt River Tubing has received four National Take Pride in America awards for the company’s conservation efforts in the Tonto National Forest.

Here are Salt River Tubing's ticket prices according to the website:

$25 Tube Rentals, shuttle pass included.

$18 Shuttle Passes for customers bringing their own tube.

$35 Tube Rental Fast Pass for customers who want to avoid the line.

$28 Shuttle Fast Pass.

Floating coolers are also available to rent for $20.

Here are a few important things to keep in mind about your time on the river:

Tube rentals close at 3 p.m.

All guests must be Ages 8+ and at least 4 feet tall.

Glassware is prohibited by law: All drinks must be in plastic or cans.

Military and First Responder discounts are only available for in-person rentals

All tickets include a shuttle to and from the river, as well as parking on site.

"The Salt River is one of the most popular spots for tubing in Arizona, so you'll be floating alongside other groups of tubers. The scenery along the river is beautiful, with towering saguaro cacti, lush greenery, and the occasional glimpse of wildlife," the company said on its website.

So what better way to enjoy a wicked hot day than in the cool clear Salt River?

