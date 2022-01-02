Saddle up! Western Week is happening now in Scottsdale

Western Week kicked off in Scottsdale on Jan. 29 and the festivities will end on Feb. 6.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale Western Week is putting the "wild" back in Wild West! Events will be rolling through Old Town until the first weekend of February.

The 2022 lineup features the Parada del Sol historic parade, Arizona Indian Festival, Hashknife Pony Express, and more.

Most of the events are free, including admission to the Scottsdale Museum of the West on Friday and Saturday.

The Arizona Native Edible Experience is a limited ticketed event that will be hosted Saturday evening. Attendees will have a chance to try indigenous dishes, fusion food, cocktails, and see some artwork.

Want to help the Old West bank find their loot stolen by robbers? Puzzle Rides is also rolling through Old Town with their western-themed scavenger hunt. There is a cost for tickets.

Western Week kicked off in Scottsdale on Jan. 29 and wraps up on Feb. 6. Details on all the events can be found here.

