The day has (almost) finally arrived -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot in a wedding ceremony viewed around the world.

The ceremony takes place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle and begins at noon local time.

That means it starts at 4 a.m. MST. But the coverage on 12 News will start hours before the event begins.

The TODAY Show has announced its special coverage from "an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle" will begin on NBC at 1:30 a.m. MST with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Order of events for the wedding (per the Royal Family): (all times set in Arizona)

• Guests will arrive at the castle between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

• Members of the Royal Family will arrive either on foot or by car at 3:20 a.m. Queen Elizabeth is expected to arrive last.

• Around 3:20 a.m., Markle will leave her overnight location and travel to the castle with her mother. She will meet the rest of the wedding party before proceeding to the chapel.

• The ceremony will begin at 4 a.m. at St. George's Chapel

• At the conclusion of the ceremony at 5 a.m., the couple will travel by open-air carriage to the reception at St. George's Hall

For full coverage of the Royal Wedding, including highlights after the ceremony on Saturday, visit 12news.com/RoyalWatch

While the easiest way to watch is probably tuning in to 12 News from your own couch (or -- let's be honest -- bed), you can also see wedding moments and highlights at events around the Valley.

Watch from the comfort of a movie theater

Sleep in without missing all the pageantry of Harry and Meghan's big day. Fathom Events is hosting screenings of the wedding at 10 a.m., Arizona time at a select number of theaters.

Locations:

AMC Ahwatukee 24

4915 E Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Buy tickets

AMC Desert Ridge 18

21001 N Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Buy tickets

Oro Valley Marketplace

12155 N Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

Buy tickets

Royal Wedding viewing tea party hosted by Phoenix YWCA

The Arizona YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix will host a viewing tea party on Saturday, featuring a preview of British fashion, tea, scones, champagne, and sparkling wines.

Attendees are encouraged to wear an English wedding hat, with the wearer of the best hat winning a price.

There is no cost to register for the event, but a minimum donation of $50 is suggestion. Proceeds benefit financially disadvantaged women and girls through YWCA Financial Education.

English Rose Tea Room in Carefree, Arizona

Join a full day of wedding celebrations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the English Rose Tea Room in Carefree.

Dress in your finest gowns and suits, put on your tiara or fascinator, and getting to watch and celebrate a "modern-day fairytale marriage".

The event will have wedding coverage on big screens, and includes a formal afternoon tea, wedding cake and a souvenir bag. Admission is $60 and a reservation is required.

© 2018 KPNX