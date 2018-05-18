With only hours until the Royal Wedding begins, here's a round up of all the last minute details you might have missed:
- Meghan Markle will have Prince Charles escort her down the aisle. This decision comes after her father, Thomas Markle, could no longer attend the wedding due to health reasons.
- Prince Charles will reportedly meet Meghan halfway down the aisle: she will make the first part of her walk unaccompanied.
- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, will be attending the wedding. Reports stated that he was well enough in health after his hip surgery to attend the ceremony.
- Yesterday, there was a full rehearsal of the wedding events complete with carriages, full security and a run-through of the ceremony.
- The estimated security budget for the wedding is about $40 million which is almost double the amount of William and Kate's wedding.
- Rumors are there is a chance Prince Harry will make an appearance today outside of Windsor.
- The wedding ceremony doors will open to guests at 10AM British Standard Time (5 AM EST), Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to arrive by 11:30AM BST, and the ceremony will begin at 12PM BST (7AM EST).
