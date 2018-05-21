Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are celebrating the end of their royal wedding by releasing their official wedding portraits.

"The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding," Kensington Palace said in a tweet.

"They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."

The photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, who also took the couple's engagement photos.

The first photo shows the entire royal family with the bridal party and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. Prince Louis was not in attendance because he is too young.

Another photo features Prince Harry and Markle with all of their page boys and bridesmaids. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are pictured, along with other children of Harry and Meghan's friends.

Both photos were taken in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The Duke and Duchess were also photographed on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to document the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inspiring journey of love, hope and family," Lubomirski said in a statement.

""This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget."

