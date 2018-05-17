An American queen in England? Highly unlikely.

With the royal wedding just over a day away, questions are swirling around Meghan Markle's dress, her family and so many other things like:

What time is the royal wedding in Arizona?

What's on the menu?

Will Meghan Markle take Prince Harry's last name? What even is Prince Harry's last name!?

The royal wedding is a big deal watched by so many all across the world. But an even bigger deal is the title of queen. Could Meghan Markle ever get it?

The short answer: No. Probably never.

For starters, her soon-to-be husband, Prince Harry, is sixth in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and his 2 nephews and niece, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

OK. Hypothetically speaking, let's say Prince Harry somehow made it to the top of the line of succession. There's still royal protocol.

Markle is American and lacks a certain "royal blood." This means she won't even be Princess Meghan.

According to the BBC, "the rules which applied to Catherine Middleton at the time of her marriage will also apply to Markle."

"It is royal blood which is the key determinant when it comes to deciding how a princess is named," BBC writes.

Kate Middleton is not known as a princess. Upon marrying Prince William, she automatically became Her Royal Highness, Princess William of Wales, according to BBC. Queen Elizabeth gave her grandson the Cambridge dukedom, therefore making Kate Middleton the Duchess of Cambridge.

The same will be true for Markle. Once she marries Harry, she'll become HRH Princess Henry of Wales. She will then be designated a new title by the queen: Duchess of Sussex seems to be the favorite.

And if Harry were to ascend to the throne, Markle would most likely take the title of Queen Consort.

