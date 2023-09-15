Phoenix venue hosts celebration of life, party in honor of Jimmy Buffett

The event, hosted at the Duce in partnership with The Arizona Parrot Head Club, will feature a tribute band, live DJ and margaritas.

PHOENIX — Calling all Parrot Heads: A celebration of life and party for Jimmy Buffet is coming to Phoenix on Oct. 7.

The Duce, a cocktail lounge and restaurant located on Central Avenue in Phoenix, will host a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, a live DJ playing Jimmy Buffett hits and have margarita specials for attendees to enjoy on Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. until the last person is standing. The Duce is partnering with The Arizona Parrot Head Club, a nonprofit social organization.

The Arizona Parrot Head Club brings people together by their shared love of Jimmy Buffett and supports charities throughout the year through volunteering and their events. The club serves the greater Phoenix area and has members throughout the state embodying the club’s message: “party with a purpose.”

A percentage of the proceeds from the October event will go to MD Cancer Center, per Buffett’s will. To register, visit the Arizona Parrot Head’s website.

