Phoenix Pride: Everything you need to know about this weekend's festival

The annual Phoenix Pride festival returns after the pandemic forced Pride to go virtual in 2020.

PHOENIX — Pride is back in Phoenix!

The annual Phoenix Pride festival returns this weekend after the pandemic forced Pride to go virtual in 2020. The event will feature more than 300 exhibitors and 150 performances on six stages.

"Combined with participation from government officials, services, private corporations, and celebrities, the Phoenix Pride Festival continues to raise positive awareness of the Phoenix metropolitan LGBTQ+ community," the Phoenix Pride organization said on its website.

General Info

What: Phoenix Pride festival

When: Noon-9 p.m. Nov. 6-7

Where: Steele Indian School Park; 300 E Indian School Road

Map: phoenixpride.org/events/pride-festival/festival-map/

More info: phoenixpride.org

Tickets

Children under 12 and active military receive free admission.

Children 13-17, seniors 55+ and former military receive discounted admission at the ticket gate.

Tickets start at $30 for adults

Get tickets here

Pride parade

The parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and runs along 3rd Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.

COVID measures

Phoenix Pride will be following CDC guideline recommendations.

Complimentary PPE will be available for all festival-goers, exhibitors, volunteers, staff, artists

Vaccinations are highly encouraged for all attendees. Complimentary Rapid COVID testing and vaccine administration are available on site.

Regularly scheduled surface disinfecting by janitorial service.

Exhibitor booths and seating areas will be spaced out appropriately to allow for as much social distancing as possible.

